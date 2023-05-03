Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,779. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88.
In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
