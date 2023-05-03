Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.
NYSE AMBP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 1,672,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,064. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
