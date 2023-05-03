Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 1,672,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,064. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.