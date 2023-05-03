Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $685.25 million, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,968 shares of company stock valued at $403,608 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

