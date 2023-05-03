Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arconic Stock Down 2.0 %

ARNC stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

