Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

