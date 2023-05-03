Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,060 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 539,098 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.