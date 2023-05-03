Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $203.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.