Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

