Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

