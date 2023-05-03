Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,389 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 214,258 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after buying an additional 444,157 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

