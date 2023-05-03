Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 6.2%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 4,582,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,382,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £46.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

