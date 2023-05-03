Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

