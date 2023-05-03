Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $10.00. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,658,800 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
Featured Articles
