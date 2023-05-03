Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 420,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
