Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 420,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Apartment Investment and Management

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.