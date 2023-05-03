Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $9.59 or 0.00033531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $178.73 million and $16,715.91 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.31410413 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,098.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

