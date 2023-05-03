ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-$8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.91 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The stock had a trading volume of 763,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,518. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

