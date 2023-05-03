Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $295.48 million and $22.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,449.09 or 1.00002361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0295672 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $19,682,778.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

