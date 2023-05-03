Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,586 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 5,122 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

