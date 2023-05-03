Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,586 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 5,122 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
