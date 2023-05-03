Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.5 %
AOMR stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -16.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
