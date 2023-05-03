Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

AOMR stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -16.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

