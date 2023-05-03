AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

