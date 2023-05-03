Analyzing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 5.98 $698.00 million $0.59 89.66 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.81 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.76

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 13 1 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $53.89, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 6.91% 14.70% 7.98% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Titan Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979, and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

