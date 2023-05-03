Analysts Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Price Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.