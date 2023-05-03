Analysts Set Expectations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Shares of ELDN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
