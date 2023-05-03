Analysts Set Expectations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

