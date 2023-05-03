Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (AEM, ATZ, CIGI, EGT, EIF, EQB, FNV, GEI, GSY, HSBA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$50.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.45. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$236.00 to C$235.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $163.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$95.50 to C$100.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$22.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$78.00 to C$84.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$184.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$184.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$158.00.

