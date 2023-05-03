Analysts Offer Predictions for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

TSE POW opened at C$36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.44. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

