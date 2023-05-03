Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 142,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 304,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,457 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.