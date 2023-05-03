Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.