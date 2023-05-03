Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $138,060.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 2,611,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,445. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 1,728,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

