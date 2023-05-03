Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $138,060.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 2,611,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,445. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.81.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
