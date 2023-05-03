Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,284 shares of company stock worth $466,135. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.