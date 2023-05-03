AMG National Trust Bank Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.12. 244,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,415. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

