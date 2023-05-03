AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,185 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,426,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 608,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

