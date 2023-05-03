AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,934. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average is $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.