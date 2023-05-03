AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 7,458,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

