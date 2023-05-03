AMG National Trust Bank Has $87.04 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $87,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,530. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

