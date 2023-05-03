AMG National Trust Bank Has $6.04 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 415,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

