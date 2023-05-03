AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.22 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.87. 918,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $193.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.