AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,233 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 6,344,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,853,324. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

