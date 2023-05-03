AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 665,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

