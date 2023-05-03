AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $145.42. 441,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,527. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

