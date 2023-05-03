AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $174.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

