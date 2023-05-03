American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

