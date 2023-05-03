American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 877,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

