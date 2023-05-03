American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.48

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.48 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 103513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.