American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $150.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

