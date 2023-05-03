American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.