American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.