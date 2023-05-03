American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 120,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 587,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 152.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
