American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 120,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 587,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 152.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

