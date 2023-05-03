América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Citigroup

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 213,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,779. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after buying an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

