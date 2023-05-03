Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 6.3%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 158,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 363,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,914,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Ameresco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ameresco by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

