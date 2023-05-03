Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5683925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

